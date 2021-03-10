UrduPoint.com
Lady Burglars Arrested From BRT

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 12:37 PM

The Capital City Police on Wednesday arrested two female thieves from Bus Rapid Transit service in the vicinity of Tehkal police station

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :The Capital City Police on Wednesday arrested two female thieves from Bus Rapid Transit service in the vicinity of Tehkal police station.

Police said two females who used to deprive passengers of their cell phones and money through different tactics were arrested during a snap check at the BRT station.

Both the female robbers have confessed to committing the robberies in BRT, police said adding six stolen cell phones and a cash amount of Rs 5000 were also recovered from their possession.

A case was registered against both the lady burglars at Tehkal police station and further investigation was kicked off.

