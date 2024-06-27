Lady Constable Among 2 Suspended For Extorting Money From BISP Beneficiaries
Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 07:54 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil has suspended two police constables including a lady constable on charge of abusing powers and extortion of money from the beneficiaries of Benazir Income sports Program (BISP).
Police spokesman said here on Thursday that Lady Constable Tasleem Bashir was appointed for security at BISP Center of Government College for Women Mamonkanjan where she along with his co-worker constable Muhammad Asif extorted money from the female beneficiaries of BISP.
When monitoring officer of the BISP Center Naeem Khan interfered and directed the police officials to return money to the BISP beneficiaries, the accused police constables tortured him and hurled threats of dire consequences.
Therefore, Mamonkanjan police on the complaint of Naeem Khan registered a case against both police constables including lady constable Tasleem Bashir and constable Muhammad Asif under sections 506-B, 186, 427 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and 155-C of Police Orders and started investigation, he said.
Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice of the incident and directed SP Sadar Division to probe into the matter and submit its report at the earliest.
The CPO said that abuse of power and corruption would not be tolerated at any cost and whosoever would be found involved in violating law would be taken to task.
The CPO also suspended both accused constables while further action would be taken against them on receipt of inquiry report, spokesman added.
