Lady constable killed by husband

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :A lady constable was shot dead by her husband over divorce issue, in the limits of City Jaranwala police station.

Police said on Monday that Samina Kausar was posted as constable in Sadr Jaranwala police station.

She filed a case in the court for divorce which enraged her spouse Naeem Shahzad resident of Nora Colony Jhumra Road.

Over the issue, Naeem shot at and injured his wife and fled the scene.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Jaranwala where she succumbed to her injuries.

The police shifted the body to mortuary for postmortem.

Police were looking into the matter.