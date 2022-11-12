Lady constable killed in accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :A lady constable was killed in an accident on Canal Road, Sheikh Zaid Hospital Underpass, here on Saturday.

Police said constable Sania Nazir, 23, with her father was traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit her.

As a result, she received severe injuries and was shifted to the Jinna Hospitalwhere she expired.

On information, police reached the spot and arrested the truck driver.