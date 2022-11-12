Lady Constable Killed In Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 12, 2022 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :A lady constable was killed in an accident on Canal Road, Sheikh Zaid Hospital Underpass, here on Saturday.
Police said constable Sania Nazir, 23, with her father was traveling on a motorcycle when a speeding truck hit her.
As a result, she received severe injuries and was shifted to the Jinna Hospitalwhere she expired.
On information, police reached the spot and arrested the truck driver.