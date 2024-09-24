Open Menu

Lady Constable Killed In Harbancepura Firing Incident

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 07:10 PM

Lady constable killed in Harbancepura firing incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A 26-year old lady was killed in a firing incident that took place in Harbancepura area of Lahore, tv channels quoting

police reported on Tuesday.

According to details, unknown outlaws opened fire in Harbancepura area and killed a lady constable.

The ill-fated young lady identified as Saman was working in a police department. The police team rushed to the site and started search for the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Punjab has taken notice of the incident and ordered the police officials to

investigate the matter and submit report as soon as it possible.

Related Topics

Lahore Firing Fire Police Punjab Young SITE TV

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

2 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

3 hours ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

3 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

4 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

4 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

4 hours ago
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

7 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

7 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

11 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan