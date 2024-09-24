Lady constable killed in Harbancepura firing incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) A 26-year old lady was killed in a firing incident that took place in Harbancepura area of Lahore, tv channels quoting

police reported on Tuesday.

According to details, unknown outlaws opened fire in Harbancepura area and killed a lady constable.

The ill-fated young lady identified as Saman was working in a police department. The police team rushed to the site and started search for the perpetrators.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Police Punjab has taken notice of the incident and ordered the police officials to

investigate the matter and submit report as soon as it possible.