Lady constables deputed in shopping areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Police Department has deputed lady constables in markets, bazaars and shopping areas for protection of female shoppers during the holy month of Ramazan.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that people, especially women, were thronging markets, bazaars and shopping plazas for purchasing items related to the holy month of Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Hence, the police high-up issued directions for deployment of sufficient number of lady constables in bazaars, markets and shopping areas to ensure full protection for females.

The lady constables would also take prompt action to control riots, harassment and illegal activities of any other kind in markets, bazaars and shopping plazas. Also, Elite force, Dolphin force, Pukar-15 and local mobile units would provide back-up to lady constables in case of any emergency. Personnel of these forces would take stern action against the law violators without any discrimination, he added.