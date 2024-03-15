Open Menu

Lady Constables Deputed In Shopping Areas

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Lady constables deputed in shopping areas

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) The Police Department has deputed lady constables in markets, bazaars and shopping areas for protection of female shoppers during the holy month of Ramazan.

A police spokesman said here on Friday that people, especially women, were thronging markets, bazaars and shopping plazas for purchasing items related to the holy month of Ramazan and Eid-ul-Fitr.

Hence, the police high-up issued directions for deployment of sufficient number of lady constables in bazaars, markets and shopping areas to ensure full protection for females.

The lady constables would also take prompt action to control riots, harassment and illegal activities of any other kind in markets, bazaars and shopping plazas. Also, Elite force, Dolphin force, Pukar-15 and local mobile units would provide back-up to lady constables in case of any emergency. Personnel of these forces would take stern action against the law violators without any discrimination, he added.

Related Topics

Riots Police Mobile Women Market

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi secure bail in ci ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi secure bail in cipher case

46 minutes ago
 PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gl ..

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today

2 hours ago
 Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m de ..

Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services

2 hours ago
 IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

16 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

16 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

16 hours ago
 Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

16 hours ago
 Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs wor ..

Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan