UrduPoint.com

Lady Cop Suspended For Posting Videos In Uniform

Umer Jamshaid Published May 15, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Lady cop suspended for posting videos in uniform

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Wilayat suspended a lady constable for uploading videos on social media in police uniform here on Sunday.

Taking action on the viral videos of lady constable of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station Mehwish Khan on social media applications Tiktok and snapchat in police unfirom, the District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Wilayat suspended her and closed her to police line.

The DPO said that ban has already been imposed in making social media videos in uniform and offices of the department.

He said that strict action was being taken against the violators.

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Social Media Sunday

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 May 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 15th May 2022

7 hours ago
 COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

COAS visits Bahawalpur Corps Headquarters

16 hours ago
 AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote ..

AJK PM for short and long-term planning to promote tourism in this picturesque S ..

16 hours ago
 CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, ..

CM seeks deadline to ensure cleanliness of cities, towns

17 hours ago
 Heat wave grips Larkana

Heat wave grips Larkana

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.