Lady cop suspended for posting videos in uniform

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Wilayat suspended a lady constable for uploading videos on social media in police uniform here on Sunday.

Taking action on the viral videos of lady constable of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police station Mehwish Khan on social media applications Tiktok and snapchat in police unfirom, the District Police Officer (DPO) Tariq Wilayat suspended her and closed her to police line.

The DPO said that ban has already been imposed in making social media videos in uniform and offices of the department.

He said that strict action was being taken against the violators.