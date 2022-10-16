Lady dacoit arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2022 ) :Kohat Police on Sunday arrested a lady dacoit who were allegedly snatching jewellery from women during the Urs of Ghamkol Sharif.

The arrested dacoit Zewar Jan belongs to the city of Fateh Jang in Punjab, who was arrested by the lady police on the complaint of three women who came from different cities of Punjab on the annual Urs of Ghamkol Sharif.

A case has been registered against the woman accused of robbery in Jangal Khel police station and started investigation.