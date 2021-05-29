UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lady Doctor Dies From Post Covid Complications

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 29th May 2021 | 07:11 PM

Lady Doctor dies from post Covid complications

The Coronavirus continued to target health practitioners as another doctor died from post Covid complications

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The Coronavirus continued to target health practitioners as another doctor died from post Covid complications.

Provincial Doctors Association said that Dr Alya Mukhtiar, a gynecologist, was suffering from post Covid lungs febrosis and was under treatment at a private hospital for the last two months and died last night.

Dr. Alya Mukhtiar did MBBS from Khyber Medical College Peshawar in 1994 and serving as gynaecologist.

So far 68 doctors and 106 health workers had died from Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Doctor Died Post From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Police martyrs' heir get appointment letter

8 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change and Environment visits ..

31 minutes ago

NAN Karachi's Regional Board approves cases wort ..

4 minutes ago

Adiala Road in dilapidated condition

4 minutes ago

Body of abducted minor recovered

5 minutes ago

Punjab Talent Hunt competitions held, Rawalpindi r ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.