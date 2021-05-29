Lady Doctor dies from post Covid complications

The Coronavirus continued to target health practitioners as another doctor died from post Covid complications

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2021 ) :The Coronavirus continued to target health practitioners as another doctor died from post Covid complications.

Provincial Doctors Association said that Dr Alya Mukhtiar, a gynecologist, was suffering from post Covid lungs febrosis and was under treatment at a private hospital for the last two months and died last night.

Dr. Alya Mukhtiar did MBBS from Khyber Medical College Peshawar in 1994 and serving as gynaecologist.

So far 68 doctors and 106 health workers had died from Coronavirus in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.