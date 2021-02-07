Lady doctor succumbed to Covid-19

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2021 ) :A lady doctor from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa succumbed to coronavirus infection on Sunday taking the tally of doctors' death to 45 in the province due to Covid-19 the pandemic.

According to Provincial Doctors' Association Dr Anila Naseer wife of Chairman Medicine Department Ayub Teaching Hospital Dr Nasir Ahmad died of coronavirus.

She was retired Gynecologist and was serving in a private clinic at Mansehra.