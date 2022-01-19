UrduPoint.com

Lady Doctor, Three Children Found Dead

Published January 19, 2022

Lady Doctor, three children found dead

Police on Wednesday found the bullet-riddled bodies of a mother and her three children from a house in Gajjumata, Kahna area

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday found the bullet-riddled bodies of a mother and her three children from a house in Gajjumata, Kahna area.

According to the police, the bodies of the lady doctor Dr Naheed Mubarik (40) and her three children including two daughters Mahnoor (16), Jannat Fatima (8) and a son Taimur (21) were found from the house.

SSP Investigation and Operations reached the crime scene and started collected the forensic evidences under their supervision.

Police said that Dr Naheed was a gynecologist and was running a clinic, adding that the lady doctor and her children were shot dead in a gun attack.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Rao Sardar Ali Khan after taking notice of the multiple killings have sought a report from the Capital city Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore.

The chief minister directed to arrest the culprits at earliest and vowed to provide justice to the deceased family.

