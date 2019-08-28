Lady doctors clinch all first three positions in MPH program

(@imziishan)

All first three positions for Masters in Public Health (MPH) program of Baqai Medical University were clinched by girl candidates

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ) :All first three positions for Masters in Public Health (MPH) program of Baqai Medical University were clinched by girl candidates.

The Controller of Examination, Baqai Medical University, Dr. Mohammad Sadiq Mallik announcing Wednesday the result for 7th batch of the university's masters program in MPH mentioned its pass percentage to be 93.33%.

Dr.

Sehresh Zehra securing 2205 out of 2500 marks was declared to clinch first position followed by followed by Dr.Sadaf Yousuf getting second position with 2149 marks and Dr.Soobika Jaffar with 2106 remarks placed at third position.

Chancellor of BMU, Professor Dr.Zahida Baqai has felicitated the successful candidates as well as the head and teachers of the university Public Health department for the outstanding performance.