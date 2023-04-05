MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2023 ) :Two unidentified armed robber snatched cash, foreign Currency, gold ornaments and other valuables at gun point from a lady doctor's house situated at Wapda Town Phase-I in premises of Bahauddin Zakariya police station on Tuesday late night.

According to police sources, Dr Qurat-Ul-Ain w/o Muhammad Umair was present at her house along with her two friends Rubab and Tahira.

All of a sudden, two unidentified armed outlaws entered into the house. The criminals held them hostage at gun point and looted one mobile phone, 600 Dollars, 1600 euro, 5500 Dirham and 26 tola gold ornaments.

The criminals also tortured the ladies when they attempted to resist the dacoity bid by shouting and escaped from the scene.

Police concerned have registered the case and started the investigations into the incident, police sources added.