Lady Drug Peddler Arrested In Sama Satta

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 08th March 2021 | 02:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Sama Satta police have arrested an alleged lady drug peddler and recovered hashish from her possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, acting on a tip-off, a police team of Sama Satta Police Station took an alleged lady drug peddler into custody.

"The police recovered 2,150 grams hashish from her possession," the spokesman said.

Sama Satta police have registered a case against the accused.

Further probe was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

