Lady Drug Supplier Among 6 Arrested With 1.5 Kg Heroin & 8 Kg Charas
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 07:19 PM
The Rawalpindi Police, during the ongoing crackdown against drug suppliers on Tuesday, arrested six suspects including a lady drug supplier, recovering 1.5 kilograms heroin and over 8 kg charas
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police, during the ongoing crackdown against drug suppliers on Tuesday, arrested six suspects including a lady drug supplier, recovering 1.5 kilograms heroin and over 8 kg charas.
According to the police spokesman, the Naseerabad Police recovered 1.5 kg heroin from accused Basmina Bibi and 1.46 kg charas from accused Abdul Qayyum.
Similarly, the Taxila Police nabbed accused Asif with 2.2 kg charas while the Ratta Amral Police held accused Asad recovering 1.
6 kg of the contraband item from his possession.
The Saddar Beroni and Dhamial Police caught accused Waqas and Tariq with 1.52 kg and 1.45 kg charas respectively.
City Police Offiecr Syed Khalid Hamdani, in a statement, said that the large-scale crackdown launched against drug suppliers as per Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision of a drugs-free Punjab would continue till the complete eradication of the scourge of drugs from the Rawalpindi district.
Recent Stories
Crown Prince of Fujairah attends opening of Fujcon 2025
RTA completes installation of solar energy systems at 22 facilities
Nahyan bin Mubarak opens World Crisis and Emergency Management Summit 2025
Pak-Türkiye agree to establish strong, sustainable partnership in energy sector
CJP chairs session of stakeholders to improve justice system
MD Rizvi enhances NPF vision to meet modern demands
ISSI forges collaborative partnership with premier Russian think-tank
Elderly man killed after hit by motorcycle
Lady drug supplier among 6 arrested with 1.5 kg heroin & 8 kg charas
UAE retains seat on Arab Judo Federation Executive Board
DR Congo aims to boost domestic manufacturing over raw exports: Deputy Prime M ..
FNC First Deputy Speaker receives Chairman of Moscow City Duma
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pak-Türkiye agree to establish strong, sustainable partnership in energy sector2 minutes ago
-
CJP chairs session of stakeholders to improve justice system2 minutes ago
-
MD Rizvi enhances NPF vision to meet modern demands2 minutes ago
-
ISSI forges collaborative partnership with premier Russian think-tank9 minutes ago
-
Elderly man killed after hit by motorcycle2 minutes ago
-
Lady drug supplier among 6 arrested with 1.5 kg heroin & 8 kg charas2 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar, Azerbaijan Minister Jabbarov underscore mutual ambition to fast-track priority projects9 minutes ago
-
IHC reserves verdict on maintainability of Bushra Bibi's case14 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail for PTI leaders in protest case14 minutes ago
-
Proclaimed offender killed in police encounter31 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police to renovate all police stations across province31 minutes ago
-
Peshawar administration cracks down on cheating mafia in matric exams31 minutes ago