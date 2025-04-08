Open Menu

Lady Drug Supplier Among 6 Arrested With 1.5 Kg Heroin & 8 Kg Charas

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2025 | 07:19 PM

Lady drug supplier among 6 arrested with 1.5 kg heroin & 8 kg charas

The Rawalpindi Police, during the ongoing crackdown against drug suppliers on Tuesday, arrested six suspects including a lady drug supplier, recovering 1.5 kilograms heroin and over 8 kg charas

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) The Rawalpindi Police, during the ongoing crackdown against drug suppliers on Tuesday, arrested six suspects including a lady drug supplier, recovering 1.5 kilograms heroin and over 8 kg charas.

According to the police spokesman, the Naseerabad Police recovered 1.5 kg heroin from accused Basmina Bibi and 1.46 kg charas from accused Abdul Qayyum.

Similarly, the Taxila Police nabbed accused Asif with 2.2 kg charas while the Ratta Amral Police held accused Asad recovering 1.

6 kg of the contraband item from his possession.

The Saddar Beroni and Dhamial Police caught accused Waqas and Tariq with 1.52 kg and 1.45 kg charas respectively.

City Police Offiecr Syed Khalid Hamdani, in a statement, said that the large-scale crackdown launched against drug suppliers as per Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s vision of a drugs-free Punjab would continue till the complete eradication of the scourge of drugs from the Rawalpindi district.

