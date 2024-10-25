Lady drugs smuggler held

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2024) The Attock Khurd Police on Thursday foiled a bid to smuggle narcotics from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to Punjab and arrested a lady drug smuggler, besides recovering a huge cache of narcotics.

The police spokesman said that a team of police led by station house officer Khanzada Sheroze during a check at an interprovincial check post foiled a bid to smuggle 11 kilograms of hashish from KP to Punjab and arrested a lady drug smuggler identified as Khanam Bibi, wife of Sarmast Khan, a native of Peshawar.

He said that during preliminary interrogation, the suspect confessed to being a member of an interprovincial gang of drug smugglers and also smuggled narcotics to different parts of the country.

He said that a case was registered against the accused under Section 9-C of the Control of Drug Substances Act and launched further investigation.

APP/nsi/378