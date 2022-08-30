UrduPoint.com

Lady Health Visitor Held For Taking Bribe

Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2022 | 04:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :The Anti Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Tuesday caught a lady health visitor of a rural health center, Midh Ranjha, after taking a bribe for appointment of vaccinator.

According to official sources, Tahir Imran, in a complaint to Regional Director ACE Asma Ejaaz Cheema, said that Rafia Bibi, the lady health visitor, took Rs 40,000 as a bribe to appoint work charge vaccinator.

To which, a special team was constituted under the supervision of Deputy Director InvestigationsMuhammad khuram Nawaz and an inquiry report proved the lady health visitor guilty.

The ACE arrested the accused and sent her behind bars.

