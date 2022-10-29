Lady health worker dies as tractor-trolley hits rickshaw in Lahore

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :A lady health worker died after a tractor-trolley hit a rickshaw near adda plot Raiwind road in Lahore city on early Saturday morning.

According to police sources, a lady health worker, identified as 35-year-old Anbreen, was travelling when a speeding tractor-trolley collided with her rickshaw and claimed her life on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured driver and the body to a nearby hospital.

The rickshaw was destroyed in the collision, resulting in the death of a woman, sources said.

Police have collected forensic evidence and started investigation.