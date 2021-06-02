UrduPoint.com
Lady Health Worker Gunned Down

Muhammad Irfan 16 seconds ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Lady health worker gunned down

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :A lady health worker was shot dead by her relatives over domestic dispute in the area of Raza Abad police station.

Police said here on Wednesday that Kausar Bibi wife of Zafar Abbas,resident of Street No.

7,Jhang Road was going on her duty when her relatives Abid and Naubahar opened fire over some domestic dispute.As a result,she received critical injuries and was rushed to hospital where she breathed her last,while the accused managed to escape from the scene.

The police took body into custody and started investigation.

