Lady Health Worker Shot Dead In Peshawar

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 05th September 2019 | 05:40 PM

Lady health worker shot dead in Peshawar

A lady health worker Thursday shot dead by unknown attackers near Pishtakhara Chowk at Ring Road, police said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019) :A lady health worker Thursday shot dead by unknown attackers near Pishtakhara Chowk at Ring Road, police said.

According to Pishtakhara Police Station, two unknown persons riding on a bike near Ring Road opened indiscriminate firing on a passenger van, killing a 38-year-old lady health worker identified as Shazia on the spot.

The police said that rest of the passenger remained unhurt during the incident of firing.

Police team rushed to the spot and shifted the body of deceased for medico legal formalities. Police has also registered the case against unknown assailants and started search operation to nab the culprit involved.

