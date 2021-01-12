Lady health worker succumbs to coronavirus

The Instructor of Public Health School, Hayatabd, Gulshan Ara on Tuesday succumbed to coronavirus infection at a hospital here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :The Instructor of Public Health school, Hayatabd, Gulshan Ara on Tuesday succumbed to coronavirus infection at a hospital here.

According to the Spokesman Nursing Association, she was under treatment for coronavirus infection at Khyber Teaching Hospital for the last four months.

The funeral prayer was offered at her native graveyard in Pachagai area of Peshawar district.