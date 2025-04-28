Lady Health Workers demand upgradation in service scale, regularization of project employees

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Lady Health Workers (LHWs) have demanded of Khyber Pakhtunhwa government to upgrade their service scale from existing five grade as despite passing of resolutions twice in provincial assembly, their demands are not met.

The salaries of lady health workers are often delayed for five and six months, badly affecting their routine duty and family members, they added.

Addressing a press conference here at Peshawar Press Club on Monday, Shaheen Bibi, head of Lady Health Workers Khyber Pakhtunkhwa warned of observing hunger strike until death in front of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly from May 6, if their demand are not given due consideration.

Speaking on the occasion, Akhtar Bibi, leader of All Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Lady Health Staff Union, said on one side we are facing terrorist attacks, while on the other side, the government is committing economic genocide against us and since last 2012, we have been given Scale Five by the government.

Now we are serving in the same point scale. And in areas prone to rain, storms, and earthquakes, polio drops are administered to children without any break and we are at the forefront of all kinds of health facilities.

Akhtare Bibi said that lady health workers are low-paid employees whose salary is insufficient with the prevailing inflation rate.

She also recalled that in year 2022 LHWs held a protect demonstration infront of Provincial Assembly for acceptance of our absolutely legitimate demands.

During negotiations with Health department for ending protect, she continued, written promises were made to us, but still there was no cooperation from government which is very regrettable.

We make this demand from the political leadership and bureaucracy of KP through print media and electronic media.

Explaining their demands, they said all lady health workers should be upgraded to scale nine and given scale 15 on seniority through the service structure.

The Integrated Health Project employee should be made permanent. All lady health workers should be given connivance allowance, which is already being received by 19 districts.

Provincial President Rafasit Qamar and Provincial General Secretary Naeema Bibi Ishrat Malik also addressed the press conference and said that in this hot season, we have come out of our homes because we are not being given our legitimate rights and promises are being made to us but it is not being put into practice.

They demanded that all LHWS be upgradated and in addition, they be exempted from extra duty and like all employees, LHWS should also be given travel allowance.

Whenever lady health workers are removed, class fours are put on their seats, which is very regrettable, they added.