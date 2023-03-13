Lady health workers' scale upgraded: Dr Jamal

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Health Minister, Punjab Dr Jamal Nasir, on Monday, said that the scale of lady health workers had been increased from 5 to pay scale 8.

While inaugurating the anti-polio campaign at the office of the Health Department he said that a 25 per cent allowance has also been added to the basic pay of lady health workers.

The Minister said that Polio was a national issue, and it was the responsibility of all to play an influential role in making the country polio-free.

He informed that over 947,000 children under five would be vaccinated during a week-long drive in the Rawalpindi district which would continue till March 19.

The health minister said 3,723 teams, including 3,272 mobile teams, 289 fixed points, 214 union council medical officers, and 765 area in-charges have been assigned the immunization task.

He said that the anti-polio campaign had been started in 13 districts of the province, including Rawalpindi, while around 10 million children would be vaccinated against Polio across the province.

Dr Jamal urged the citizens, particularly the parents, to come forward and play their role in eliminating the crippling disease from society.

The minister added that prisoners would be screened for various diseases free of cost in all jails across Punjab.