Lady health workers services eulogized on women day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf MNA Ahmed Hassan Dehr Monday while paying rich tribute to lady health workers' services said the workers were backbone of the health department.

No campaign could be successful without active participation of the lady health workers, he said adding the success of anti-polio drive and anti-typhoid depended on contribution of the health workers.

Dehr expressed these views in a ceremony in connection with Women Day.

He urged lady health workers to play their important role in campaign aimed to improve mental health of infants.

A pilot project for mental health of infants was in progress in the country, he added.

A well-known psychologist Dr Zeeshan also spoke on the occasion and said Pakistan was the first country wherein a special programme for mental growth of infants had been started.

The infants mothers were also undergoing proper training, how to nurture the kids, he added.

Medical expert Dr Ali Mehdi also briefed the lady health workers about the infant's programme.