Lady Health Workers To Hold Rally On "Labour Day"

Sumaira FH Published April 30, 2023 | 05:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :All Sindh Lady Health Workers and Employees Union (ASLHWEU) will organize a rally on Monday in connection with "Labour Day".

According to the statement issued here by Haleema Leghari, Shama Golani of ASLHWEU and Mir Zulfikar Ali of Workers education and Research Organization, the rally will start from Sindh Museum to the office of Sindhi Language Authority at an out 11 pm and a public meeting will also be held to pay tribute to labourers who sacrificed their lives in Chicago for their labour rights.

The rally and general body meeting will be held to mark "Labour Day" is observed on May 1 every year.

