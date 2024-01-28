Lady health workers trained for election duty

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) A special training session was held for lady health workers regarding the election duty here at Police Lines.

According to a press release issued by DPO office on Sunday, lady health workers would be deployed as police assistants on security duties at women's polling stations in the general elections.

On this occasion, District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran briefed the lady health workers on the sensitivity and importance of the election duty.

He said, "For the betterment and security of the country, we should present our services with good manners. Therefore, you all should perform this election duty as your national duty."

Later, elite force's lady police officers trained them regarding searching of voters, how to deal with them, arranging the queue of women at polling stations and maintaining order and discipline.