Open Menu

Lady Health Workers Trained For Election Duty

Sumaira FH Published January 28, 2024 | 04:50 PM

Lady health workers trained for election duty

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) A special training session was held for lady health workers regarding the election duty here at Police Lines.

According to a press release issued by DPO office on Sunday, lady health workers would be deployed as police assistants on security duties at women's polling stations in the general elections.

On this occasion, District Police Officer Muhammad Faisal Kamran briefed the lady health workers on the sensitivity and importance of the election duty.

He said, "For the betterment and security of the country, we should present our services with good manners. Therefore, you all should perform this election duty as your national duty."

Later, elite force's lady police officers trained them regarding searching of voters, how to deal with them, arranging the queue of women at polling stations and maintaining order and discipline.

Related Topics

Election Police Women Sunday All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 January 2024

8 hours ago
 France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in sup ..

France's Allegre claims first World Cup win in super-G

17 hours ago
 IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training ..

IGP inaugurates solitaire lodges in Elite Training School

17 hours ago
 JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on ..

JI to organise major election rally in Karachi on Jan 28

17 hours ago
 132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

132 Traffic Police wardens promoted

18 hours ago
Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ o ..

Ali Mardan Domki congratulates newly elected BUJ office bearers

18 hours ago
 ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for Febru ..

ECP unveils comprehensive polling scheme for February 8 elections

19 hours ago
 Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

Journalists Penal sweeps BUJ's annual election

19 hours ago
 Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani natio ..

Foreign Office condemns killing of Pakistani nationals in terror incident in Ira ..

19 hours ago
 Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cort ..

Norway's Mowinckel wins World Cup downhill at Cortina

19 hours ago
 FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, m ..

FIA dismantled network of Fake Nursing Colleges, mastermind held

19 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan