QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :Provincial Coordinating National Health Program Dr. Samiullah Kakar on Tuesday said that the coverage of immunizations could be increased across the province through training of lady health workers.

He expressed these views while addressing a training workshop on Immunization for Lady Health Workers Supervisor here.

He said on the special directive of Provincial Minister for Health Syed Ehsan Shah, all available resources were being utilized for the provision of health services to mother and child in the province.

He said that the training of lady health workers was also essential in order to achieve the goals of Sustain Development Goals (SDGs).

He said that maternal and child health standards would be improved across the province by provision of latest training to lady workers.

"In view of the forthcoming Universal Health Coverage and Vision 2030, the Department of Health must focus on the Lady Health Workers Program.", he maintained. He said that the objective of the training was to provide access to health services to all people through SDGs and Universal Health Coverage.

He said that Lady Health Workers have a huge role to play in providing basic health services to mothers and children in remote areas of the province which could not be denied under any circumstances.