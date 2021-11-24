Lady police constable awarded three years imprisonment after proven guilty of theft in Haripur

Judicial Magistrate Haripur Mubarak Ali on Wednesday awarded three years imprisonment and 10000 rupees fine to lady police constable after proven guilty of theft from a house at village Kala Khatta Kot Najeebullah

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Judicial Magistrate Haripur Mubarak Ali on Wednesday awarded three years imprisonment and 10000 rupees fine to lady police constable after proven guilty of theft from a house at village Kala Khatta Kot Najeebullah .

According to the details, Lady Police Constable Sobia Gul has stolen gold jewelry and 50000 cash during a police operation in 2019 from a house village Kala Khatta.

The owners of the house Sajawal Ali son of Muhammad Anwar were doubted of the theft and after checking of their belongings they found jewelry and cash were missing. Sajawal Ali requested Kot Najibullah police station to register an FIR against the theft.

After being proven guilty Judicial Majistrate Haripur was awarded three years imprisonment and imposed 10000 rupees fine on lady constable.