Lady police official shot dead in Mingora

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :A lady police official was shot dead in Mingora city of Swat district by an unknown assailant on Wednesday.

Mingora police said the lady police official deputed at Mingora police station was shot dead in the city area near her home.

She was also engaged in a lawsuit against her husband pertaining to divorce; police said, adding that most probably her husband was involved in the killing.

However, police said they have collected evidence and statements of eyewitnesses from the crime scene and started an investigation into the case.