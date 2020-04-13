Lady Reading Hospital administration decides to engage psychiatrists in treating coronavirus patients

The administration of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar has decided to engage psychiatrists in treatment of coronavirus patients admitted in the hospital

According to a press statement issued here on Monday, Medical Director LRH, Dr.

Suleman Khan has written a letter to Psychiatry Department of the hospital for treatment of coronavirus patients.

In the letter, it was mention that removing of fear from minds of coronavirus patients, psychiatrists were necessary as part of their treatment.

It was, therefore, decided that a psychiatrist would remained present round the clock for help and maintaining mental health of coronavirus patients, the letter added.