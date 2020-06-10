UrduPoint.com
Lady Reading Hospital Arranges Video Call Facility For Relatives Of Corona Patients

Wed 10th June 2020 | 12:41 AM

Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) has arranged video call facility for attendants and relatives of corona patients admitted in isolation wards at hospital

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) has arranged video call facility for attendants and relatives of corona patients admitted in isolation wards at hospital.

Director LRH Dr Khalid Masood said that a counseling room has been set up for live call with the corona patients, adding that purpose of the facility was to remove misunderstandings of attendants and relatives of corona patients regarding poor facilities and other social media propaganda.

He said the attendants and relatives of corona patients could also talk live to healthcare staff deployed at corona and isolation wards.

Dr Khalid Masood said when corona patients would talk to their relatives on video call they would feel mental satisfaction which would help improve their health condition.

