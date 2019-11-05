UrduPoint.com
Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Advertises New Doctors' Posts

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 37 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 01:29 PM

Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) advertises new doctors' posts

The administration of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) under Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Act Tuesday started the process of hiring more doctors for public sector hospitals through newspaper advertisement here

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The administration of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) under Medical Teaching Institution (MTI) Act Tuesday started the process of hiring more doctors for public sector hospitals through newspaper advertisement here.

The LRH Administration said the new induction will have senior doctors including assistant professors, associate professors and professor level posts.

The doctors would be hired for surgical departments including heart surgery, vascular surgery, spinal surgery and breast surgery besides medical pathology and anesthesia consultants.

It said the administration of LRH was taking solid steps to overcome the shortage of doctors in hospitals so as to provide continuous medical facilities to the patients.

