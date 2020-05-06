Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Gynae Block temporarily sealed after detection of coronavirus in staff: Spokesman

The Gynae Block of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar has been temporarily sealed after reporting of coronavirus cases in its staff

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The Gynae Block of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) Peshawar has been temporarily sealed after reporting of coronavirus cases in its staff.

LRH spokesperson Muhammad Asim said this while talking to media persons here on Wednesday.

He said more than 35 doctors and nurses have been tested positive for COVID-19, after which the block was sealed and the services stood terminated on temporary basis. The affected staff have been quarantined and their families have also been tested in this regard.

He said that a committee has been established to devise Standard Operating Procedures for the patients after re-opening of the block.

He added that after devising of the SOPs, the services would be resumed soon.

The spokesperson advised the patients to visit to other hospitals in the city including Molvi Jee Hospital, Khyber Teaching Hospital and Hayatabad Medical Complex until reopening of the gynae block in LRH.