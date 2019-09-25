Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) observes World Heart Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) here on Wednesday arranged a seminar and walk as part of observance of World Heart Day.

According to hospital spokesman Mohammad Asim, the purpose of the seminar was to raise awareness about the prevention and treatment of various cardiovascular diseases which causes around 18 millions deaths every year worldwide.

The chief guest of the seminar was Specialist Cardiologist Professor Dr. Hafizullah while LRH Dean Professor Abdul Latif, Medical Director Dr. Suleman Khan also participated in the seminar.

Among other participants were Dr. Adnan Gul, Head of the LRH Cardiology Department, Dr. Shazia from Preventive Cardiology? Dr. Sadia from paeds cardiology while Dr. Jabbar Ali, Dr.

Asif, Dr. Tariq among other doctors and nurses of Cardiology department and from other hospitals also joined.

Addressing the seminar, Dr Adnan Gul and Prof Dr. Hafizullah said that heart disease is a silent killer but it can be prevented. They said exercise on daily basis, controlling blood pressure, avoiding diabetes and using balanced diet can prevent heart attacks and other heart diseases.

Dr Adnan Gul added that smoking also causes cardiovascular diseases while excessive use of salt is very dangerous and causes blood pressure. He further said that we should change our life style and routine to avoid heart diseases. At the end of the seminar, the participants did a walk so that more people would be aware of heart disease and its prevention.