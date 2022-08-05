Lady Reading Hospital ready to provide medical services during Muharram-ul-Harram

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :Lady Reading Hospital, MTI would remain on high alert on the 9th and 10th of Muharram-ul-Harram to ensure provision of medical services and managing any untoward situation.

According to the spokesperson, Muhammad Asim sufficient number of medical , paramedical staff and nurses would remain on duties in emergency, operation theaters and other units of the hospital will remain functional.

According to the spokesperson senior doctors and other supporting staff would remain on duty day and night, while hospitals' ambulances would be ready to provide any assistance to patients.

He added "Stock of all life saving medicine is available."The Hospital Director Dr. Muhammad Abrar Khan will monitor all services from control and monitoring room, which is established in the administration block.

He further added "The hospital administration is in liaison with district administration to provide any possible support."