Lady Reading Hospital receives 100 dead bodies of Peshawar mosque blast

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The spokesman of Lady Reading Hospital Muhammad Asim on Tuesday said that until now 100 dead bodies from the Peshawar mosque blast were received.

He said that until now there were 53 injured in the blast, who were admitted to different wards of the hospital including seven in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), adding that most of the injured were in stable condition.

He said that free-of-charge medical treatment, surgeries, tests, and medicines were being provided to the injured at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Director General Health Dr Sahib Gul Khan visited LRH and inquired about the health of the injured cops.

He visited each injured person and directed the hospital administration to provide the best medical facilities to them. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.