UrduPoint.com

Lady Reading Hospital Receives 100 Dead Bodies Of Peshawar Mosque Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2023 | 08:12 PM

Lady Reading Hospital receives 100 dead bodies of Peshawar mosque blast

The spokesman of Lady Reading Hospital Muhammad Asim on Tuesday said that until now 100 dead bodies from the Peshawar mosque blast were received

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :The spokesman of Lady Reading Hospital Muhammad Asim on Tuesday said that until now 100 dead bodies from the Peshawar mosque blast were received.

He said that until now there were 53 injured in the blast, who were admitted to different wards of the hospital including seven in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), adding that most of the injured were in stable condition.

He said that free-of-charge medical treatment, surgeries, tests, and medicines were being provided to the injured at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Director General Health Dr Sahib Gul Khan visited LRH and inquired about the health of the injured cops.

He visited each injured person and directed the hospital administration to provide the best medical facilities to them. He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Peshawar Reading Mosque From Best

Recent Stories

UAE Health Authorities announce successful integra ..

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan-Iran need to make PTA effective: Consul G ..

Pakistan-Iran need to make PTA effective: Consul General

4 minutes ago
 Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Executive C ..

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs meeting of Executive Council

23 minutes ago
 Top US Treasury Official Discusses Anti-Money Laun ..

Top US Treasury Official Discusses Anti-Money Laundering Efforts During Oman Tri ..

19 minutes ago
 Benazir Nashonuma program to be expanded to more d ..

Benazir Nashonuma program to be expanded to more districts: Shazi Marri

35 minutes ago
 Meeting reviews progress of technology centers, de ..

Meeting reviews progress of technology centers, development projects

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.