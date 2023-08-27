Lady smuggler arrested with over 13.7 kg hashish

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :The district police on Sunday claimed to have arrested a lady smuggler recovering 13.722 kg hashish from her possession here in the limits of Cantt police station, said police spokesman.

A team of Cantt police station led by SDPO City Circle Hafiz Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Gulsher Khan received a secret information that alleged drug dealer Amir Khan son of Ali Rehman resident of CRBC Chowk was smuggling huge quantity of drugs towards Punjab.

Taking action, the police created a secret blocked at Diyal road where it signaled a motorcycle without number plate to stop but the motorcyclist suddenly turned backwards his two-wheeler to ride away.

But, the lady sitting behind him carrying a child and a bundle fell on the road along with her luggage. However, motorcyclist Amir Khan escaped from the scene by taking advantage of the narrow streets.

The police, during the checking of lady's luggage, recovered 13.772 kg of hashish in 11 packets. The lady was identified as Samreen Bibi wife of Amir Khan who was arrested by the lady constable.

The police started search for accused drug dealer Amir Khan after registration of a case.