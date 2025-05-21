Open Menu

Lady Smuggler Carrying 19,200gm Hashish Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 05:20 PM

Lady smuggler carrying 19,200gm hashish arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) In compliance with special directives from the Secretary and Director General of the Excise Department, actions against drug dealers and their facilitators have been intensified across Peshawar.

Spokesman for Excise and Narcotics Control on Wednesday informed that in a recent operation led by Saud Khan Gandapur, Provincial In-charge of the Bureau of Intelligence and Investigation, the Excise Intelligence team foiled an attempt to smuggle a large quantity of drugs on Kohat Road.

During the operation, a female smuggler was apprehended and a total of 19,200 grams of hashish was recovered from her bag.

The accused lady smuggler was arrested and a case has been registered at the Excise Police Station, Peshawar Region, for further investigation and legal proceedings.

