UrduPoint.com

Lady Social Worker, Father Shot Dead In Malakand

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 01:53 PM

Lady social worker, father shot dead in Malakand

Unknown assailants on Thursday shot dead a lady social worker and her father in the vicinity of Khar police station in Malakand district

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Unknown assailants on Thursday shot dead a lady social worker and her father in the vicinity of Khar police station in Malakand district.

According to Levies sources, the incident occurred in Khar near Batkhela where a lady social worker named Sheeba Gul and her father, Karim Bakhsh alias Tanre were on their way to home when assailants opened fired at them, killing both on the spot.

Levies personnel soon after receiving information reached the crime scene and collected evidence for investigation. Later, the dead bodies were shifted to DHQ Hospital Batkhela for medico-legal procedure.

Related Topics

Dead Police Station Malakand

Recent Stories

Govt sends electrical reforms bills to Joint parli ..

Govt sends electrical reforms bills to Joint parliament sitting amid opposition ..

8 minutes ago
 PCB names probables for women’s camp

PCB names probables for women’s camp

25 minutes ago
 COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to increase in Lao ..

COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to increase in Laos

2 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Parliament Speaker Confirms Start of Pro ..

Ukraine's Parliament Speaker Confirms Start of Procedure for His Removal From Of ..

2 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks close week on weak note

Hong Kong stocks close week on weak note

2 minutes ago
 Ten held over profiteering

Ten held over profiteering

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.