Lady social worker, father shot dead in Malakand

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :Unknown assailants on Thursday shot dead a lady social worker and her father in the vicinity of Khar police station in Malakand district.

According to Levies sources, the incident occurred in Khar near Batkhela where a lady social worker named Sheeba Gul and her father, Karim Bakhsh alias Tanre were on their way to home when assailants opened fired at them, killing both on the spot.

Levies personnel soon after receiving information reached the crime scene and collected evidence for investigation. Later, the dead bodies were shifted to DHQ Hospital Batkhela for medico-legal procedure.