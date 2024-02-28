Lady Thief Arrested From BRT Station
Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2024 | 07:13 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) A woman trying to escape the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) station with stolen goods was arrested by the staff on Wednesday and handed over to police for legal action.
According to the BRT staff, a woman stole cash amount and a mobile phone from a lady passenger and tried to escape the BRT Hayatabad Phase-3 Station but the staff took her into custody in a prompt action.
In the CCTV footage, the woman was seen crossing the fare gate in haste by going beneath it and running in the corridor to escape with the stolen goods. The staff at the gate succeeded in catching an on-the-run lady thief and later handed her over to the police.
