Lady Thief Gang Busted; 600,000 Rupees Recovered

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2025 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2025) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police, through a successful operation by the Women’s Police Station team, arrested a gang of lady thieves involved in theft activities on Sunday. The team recovered stolen goods worth 600,000 rupees from the criminals' possession.

A public relation officer told APP that the Women’s police station team used technical and human resources to successfully apprehend the lady thief gang and recovered stolen goods worth 600,000 rupees from their possession.

Case was registered against the gang and further investigation is underway.

DIG Raza said that the Islamabad Police is actively working to ensure the safety of citizens' lives and property in the Federal capital, emphasizing that no elements will be allowed to disrupt the peace of the citizens.

He added that protecting the lives, property, and dignity of citizens is the top priority of the Islamabad Police.

