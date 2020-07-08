UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lady Wardens Appointed On Various Roads

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 05:10 PM

Lady wardens appointed on various roads

Traffic police have appointed lady wardens on various city roads to regulate vehicular traffic and deal with female violators besides convincing them for abiding by traffic rules

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :Traffic police have appointed lady wardens on various city roads to regulate vehicular traffic and deal with female violators besides convincing them for abiding by traffic rules.

CTP spokesman said on Wednesday that lady wardens had been deputed on road to deal with women who were driving vehicles without licenses or other violations.

He said that male wardens are already performing duties in the city but they were facing severe difficulties when they found any female violating traffic rules and now lady wardens could easily deal the female violators and persuade them for obeying traffic rules.

Lady traffic warden Fakhira Shaukat was appointed in Sector Millat Town, Khusbakh Shahid at Lorry Adda, Maliha Khatoon at Lorrdy Adda, Shehla Anjum at Abdullah Pur, Shabana Kausar at Millat Town, Qurratul Ain at Lorry Adda, Aqeela Kausar at Lorry Adda, Sumera Andleeb at Samanabad, Shabana Khanum at Samanabad, Nadia at People's Colony, Fariha Riaz at D-Ground, Farkhanda Parveen at D-Ground, Nadia Musawwar at D-Ground, Shamsa Kanwal at People's Colony, Amina Jabeen and Azra Batool at Gulberg, Sadaf Jilani and Gulnaz Akhtar at Samanabad, Saubia Tasleem at Jhang Road, Sonia Mehwish at Gulberg, Iram Naz at Samanabad, Shaoona Rasheed at Gulberg, Sumera Anwar and Fauzia Tariq at Abdullah Pur, Memoona Iram and Shazia Parveen at Gulberg, Sonia Anwar, Naheed Akhtar and Fauzia Akbar at People's Colony, Huma Gulnaz at Jhang Road, Kiran Shehzadi at Millat Town, ZainabBasharat, Madiha Hasan, Alia Khursheed at Clock Tower Chowk and SaniaRiffat at Samanabad Sector.

Related Topics

Police Vehicles Road Traffic Male Jhang Gulberg Naheed Akhtar Women

Recent Stories

Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Haider Ali and Malan ..

39 minutes ago

DEWA participates in launch of ‘AI Procurement i ..

46 minutes ago

OSCE Hopes Arrest of Treason Suspect Safronov in R ..

6 minutes ago

ICC saliva ban to affect Pak pacers more: Junaid K ..

6 minutes ago

Swiss professor to deliver lecture on 'innovating ..

6 minutes ago

Brain problems linked to even mild virus infection ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.