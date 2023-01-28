UrduPoint.com

Lady Wardens Performing Duties To Ensure Smooth Traffic Flow: CTO

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2023 | 10:30 PM

Lady wardens performing duties to ensure smooth traffic flow: CTO

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr Asad Malhi on Saturday said that women empowerment was among top priorities of the city traffic police under which five lady inspectors had been appointed as sector in-charges in the provincial capital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Dr Asad Malhi on Saturday said that women empowerment was among top priorities of the city traffic police under which five lady inspectors had been appointed as sector in-charges in the provincial capital.

In a statement, he said that Inspector Shahnaz was posted as Wahdat Road Sector Incharge, Inspector Sameena posted at Green Town Incharge and Inspector Nasreen posted at Misri Shah as Sector Incharge. lady warden Afiq Gillani was appointed in-charge Licensing Arfa Karim.

CTO Dr. Asad Malhi said lady warden were performing duties to ensue smooth traffic flow in the city, adding that an anti-harassment committee had also been formed for the protection of women at the workplace.

He said that lady wardens were deputed at the Mall, Cantt, Gulberg and other areas of the city to encourage women drivers. It was our collective responsibility to protect the dignity and respect of working women and equal opportunities. The importance of women in any field of life cannot be denied, he said. Exemplary measures were being taken for the welfare of women serving in the department.

Related Topics

Police Road Traffic Gulberg Women Top

Recent Stories

Shahid Afridi unhappy over Fawad Alam’s exclusio ..

Shahid Afridi unhappy over Fawad Alam’s exclusion from Test team

6 seconds ago
 Petr Pavel Wins Czech Presidential Race, Says Seek ..

Petr Pavel Wins Czech Presidential Race, Says Seeking to Unite Society

4 minutes ago
 US Treasury Secretary Yellen Says Country May Face ..

US Treasury Secretary Yellen Says Country May Face 'Devastating' Default, Recess ..

4 minutes ago
 SHCBA extended clearance date

SHCBA extended clearance date

4 minutes ago
 DC visits Shaikh Zayed Women Hospital Larkana

DC visits Shaikh Zayed Women Hospital Larkana

4 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia Warns Israelis, Palestinians Against ..

Saudi Arabia Warns Israelis, Palestinians Against Further Escalation - Foreign M ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.