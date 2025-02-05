Open Menu

Laghari Condemns India's Atrocities In Kashmir, Reaffirms Pakistan's Commitment To Kashmir Cause

Faizan Hashmi Published February 05, 2025 | 10:30 AM

Laghari condemns India's atrocities in Kashmir, reaffirms Pakistan's commitment to Kashmir cause

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Laghari marked Kashmir Solidarity Day by condemning India's brutal treatment of Kashmiris for over 70 years and reaffirming Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri people.

In an interview with a private news channel on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, he emphatically stated that Pakistan will continue to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day as a "Black Day" until the Kashmiri people achieve their rightful freedom and self-determination.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri cause and vowed to raise awareness about the atrocities committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

He further condemned India's discriminatory laws and attitude towards minorities.

He specifically criticized India's "black laws" that perpetuate oppression and violence against Kashmiris and other minority groups.

Awais emphasized that these laws, such as the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens are designed to disenfranchise and marginalize minority communities.

He also highlighted the Indian government's failure to protect minority rights and its complicity in violence against them.

Furthermore, he demanded that the international community take notice of India's human rights abuses and hold the government accountable.

He urged the global community to support the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination and to pressure India to repeal its discriminatory laws.

Recent Stories

UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting coo ..

UAE-Kyrgyz Business Council discusses boosting cooperation in private sector

15 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 February 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 February 2025

2 hours ago
 14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion C ..

14th Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club launches

8 hours ago
 Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi O ..

Ons Jabeur reaches last 16 of Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open

9 hours ago
 EU leaders commit to increased defence spending

EU leaders commit to increased defence spending

9 hours ago
Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of Natio ..

Crown Prince of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office

9 hours ago
 King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Medi ..

King of Bahrain receives Chairman of National Media Office

10 hours ago
 Rabdan Academy launches Fab Academy Diploma Progra ..

Rabdan Academy launches Fab Academy Diploma Programme

10 hours ago
 GCAA announces 33 key partners for ICAO’s 2025 G ..

GCAA announces 33 key partners for ICAO’s 2025 Global Implementation Symposium

10 hours ago
 United Arab Bank delivers 30% growth in 2024 net p ..

United Arab Bank delivers 30% growth in 2024 net profit

10 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends US Embassy's celebratio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends US Embassy's celebration of Independence Day

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan