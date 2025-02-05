ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2025) Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Laghari marked Kashmir Solidarity Day by condemning India's brutal treatment of Kashmiris for over 70 years and reaffirming Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri people.

In an interview with a private news channel on the eve of Kashmir Solidarity Day, he emphatically stated that Pakistan will continue to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day as a "Black Day" until the Kashmiri people achieve their rightful freedom and self-determination.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering support for the Kashmiri cause and vowed to raise awareness about the atrocities committed by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

He further condemned India's discriminatory laws and attitude towards minorities.

He specifically criticized India's "black laws" that perpetuate oppression and violence against Kashmiris and other minority groups.

Awais emphasized that these laws, such as the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens are designed to disenfranchise and marginalize minority communities.

He also highlighted the Indian government's failure to protect minority rights and its complicity in violence against them.

Furthermore, he demanded that the international community take notice of India's human rights abuses and hold the government accountable.

He urged the global community to support the Kashmiri people's right to self-determination and to pressure India to repeal its discriminatory laws.