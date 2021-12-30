Laghari hailed on completion of uplift projects in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Khan Leghari said on Thursday that uplift work worth Rs 15 billion has been 85 percent completed in Rajanpur.

While chairing a meeting at Deputy Commissioner Office Sardar Mohsin Leghari said that incumbent government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was taking keen interest in the development of backward region of the country.

He lauded the team work for development in district Rajanpur. He urged officers to maintain coordination for completion of uplift work within stipulated time period.

"The development of area is not work of a single individual or officer of any single department but a teamwork from district, provincial and Federal departments in which all officials work together", he said.

"We have to play an active role in harnessing our capabilities, energies and available resources for development of the district", stated minister.

About five mega projects, he termed pace of work at Khawaja Fareed University, Mother and Childcare Hospital, Cotton Research Station, Flood embankment at Jakhar Imam Shah and Modern Institute of Livestock satisfactory.

On Inflation, minister stated that the required steps were being taken to control inflation in the country by the federal and provincial governments.

He said during meeting that substantial decrease in the price of essential commodities as compared to the last year due to the administrative actions taken by the centers and provinces.

The minister said that price of sugar by Rs,60 per kg due to measures taken by the PTI government at the federal and provincial levels ,including the action against hoarders and starting crushing season of sugar cane timely in various provinces.

The minister concluded that PTI has adopted a comprehensive strategy for the progress of backward areas and after completion of uplift projects many other programmes for the welfare of the poor would be launched soon .

Deputy Commissioner Ahmar Naiek, Chairman Local Council board Farooq Amanullah Darshak, ex MPA Ali Raza Darshak and others official also attended the meeting.

Deputy Director Development Fahad Baloch briefed the meeting participants about pace of work on different development projects. He briefed in meeting that 85 percent work on uplift projects with the cost of 15 billions of rupees has been completed with fast pace ,while the rest will be completed soon.