Laghari Sets New Agenda For Competitive Power Market
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 19, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Energy, Sardar Awais Ahmad Laghari, has reaffirmed the government’s determination to establish a transparent and competitive electricity market, declaring that the Competitive Trading Bilateral Contracts Market (CTBCM) reforms are a guarantee of Pakistan’s energy future.
He made these remarks while virtually addressing a stakeholder workshop on the CTBCM and Wheeling Auctions Framework, organized by the Independent System and Market Operator (ISMO) in Islamabad.
The workshop brought together regulators, industry experts, power sector professionals, and consumer representatives to discuss structural reforms in the electricity market.
The minister emphasized that the government is committed to tapping renewable and environment-friendly sources of energy in order to improve overall sustainability while meeting the nation’s power needs.
He noted that the integration of renewables is a top priority and will not only strengthen energy security but also support the export sector with affordable and clean electricity.
Laghari announced the introduction of a Wheeling Auction Framework for 800 MW demand, enabling large industrial consumers to procure power directly at competitive rates.
He said the measure would reduce costs, create jobs, and promote industrial growth.
The minister underlined that the CTBCM is the outcome of years of planning and will foster transparency, efficiency, and competition, while attracting much-needed investment into the power sector.
ISMO officials briefed participants on the mechanics of CTBCM, including market registration, contract compliance, capacity obligations, and the handling of imbalances and marginal pricing.
Updates were also shared on supplier rules, the National Electricity Plan, and auction guidelines designed to ensure fair competition.
A panel discussion titled “CTBCM – Opportunities and Challenges” allowed regulators, energy professionals, and consumer representatives to deliberate on technological advancements in wheeling, bulk power procurement, and mechanisms to ensure transparency.
The session was followed by interactive Q&A segments, giving stakeholders the chance to directly engage with ISMO officials on technical and regulatory matters.
Laghari stressed that reforms are essential for both economic progress and public welfare.
He said stakeholder inclusion is central to building a transparent electricity market and pledged full government support to ISMO and NEPRA in implementing these reforms in line with international standards.
The workshop concluded with ISMO reiterating its commitment to inclusive consultation and long-term reforms.
Officials termed the initiative a milestone in Pakistan’s journey towards a modern, transparent, and competitive electricity market.
CTBCM is positioned as a cornerstone for the country’s future energy landscape,the added.
