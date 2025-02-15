Open Menu

Lahooti Festival Inaugurated In Larkana, Culture Minister Pays Tribute To Late Aakash Ansari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2025 | 05:30 PM

LARIANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2025) Provincial Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah and Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA), Jamil Soomro inaugurated the Lahooti Festival in Larkana here on Saturday. The event was attended by renowned poet Saif Samejo and other literary figures.

During the festival, a condolence session was held in memory of the late poet Dr. Aakash Ansari. Participants expressed their sorrow over the unfortunate incident involving Dr. Ansari. Provincial Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah praised Dr.

Ansari as a great personality whose loss is a significant blow to the country's literary world. Shah also acknowledged the passing of Dr. Zulfiqar Siyal and Dr. Aakash Ansari as a tremendous loss.

The Lahooti Festival will continue for two days in Larkana. Provincial Minister Syed Zulfiqar Ali Shah expressed his condolences to the families of Dr. Zulfiqar Siyal and Dr. Aakash Ansari. Jamil Somro encouraged the people of Larkana to participate in the festival, stating that it is a positive activity for the youth and families.

