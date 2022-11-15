UrduPoint.com

Lahore Administration Increases Price Of Roti, Naan

Sumaira FH Published November 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

Lahore administration increases price of Roti, Naan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration of Lahore increased the official price of 'Roti' by one rupee to Rs14 and 'naan' by two rupees to Rs 22.

According to a private tv channel, the district administration has released the new official price list of food items and increased prices of Roti, Naan, and rice on Tuesday.

The price of rice also increased by Rs20 to Rs250 per kg whiles the price of white chickpeas by Rs5 to Rs285 per kilogram.

Lahore district administration has remained the prices of milk (Rs135 per liter), yogurt (Rs160 per kg), mutton (Rs1500 per kg), and beef (Rs700 per kg) the same.

The administration also announced a reduction in the prices of some food items, especially lentils.

As per the new price list, lentil (dal) mash price is reduced by Rs15 to Rs315 per kg, lentil masoor by Rs10 to Rs225 per kg, lentil moong by Rs5 to Rs220 per kg, and black chickpeas by Rs25 to Rs185.

Related Topics

Lahore Same Price TV

Recent Stories

Kasim, Sulaiman depart for London after visiting I ..

Kasim, Sulaiman depart for London after visiting Imran Khan

25 minutes ago
 Attack on Imran Khan: JIT fails to start investiga ..

Attack on Imran Khan: JIT fails to start investigation

38 minutes ago
 OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian A ..

OIC Assistant Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs and OIC SG’s Special ..

59 minutes ago
 Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

Saba Qamar’s brother passes away

1 hour ago
 Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirz ..

Shoaib Malik extends birthday wishes to Sania Mirza amid divorce rumors

2 hours ago
 PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints ..

PM forms high-level committee to assess complaints, merit of “Joyland”

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.