Lahore administration increases price of Roti, Naan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration of Lahore increased the official price of 'Roti' by one rupee to Rs14 and 'naan' by two rupees to Rs 22.

According to a private tv channel, the district administration has released the new official price list of food items and increased prices of Roti, Naan, and rice on Tuesday.

The price of rice also increased by Rs20 to Rs250 per kg whiles the price of white chickpeas by Rs5 to Rs285 per kilogram.

Lahore district administration has remained the prices of milk (Rs135 per liter), yogurt (Rs160 per kg), mutton (Rs1500 per kg), and beef (Rs700 per kg) the same.

The administration also announced a reduction in the prices of some food items, especially lentils.

As per the new price list, lentil (dal) mash price is reduced by Rs15 to Rs315 per kg, lentil masoor by Rs10 to Rs225 per kg, lentil moong by Rs5 to Rs220 per kg, and black chickpeas by Rs25 to Rs185.