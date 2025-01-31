Open Menu

Lahore Administration Says State Land Worth Millions Reclaimed

Muhammad Irfan Published January 31, 2025 | 07:16 PM

The Lahore district administration has conducted a major operation against encroachments and reclaimed 14 kanals of state land

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The Lahore district administration has conducted a major operation against encroachments and reclaimed 14 kanals of state land.

An operation was conducted along Harbanspura Road and Kaura Distributary under the supervision of Assistant Commissioner Shalimar Dr. Anum Fatima, in which two havelis, a workshop, eight sheds, four car wash ramps, three container settlements, two shops and a construction material depot were demolished. The value of the reclaimed land is approximately Rs. 340 million.

Dr. Anum Fatima also took action against encroachments on GT Road and removed banners, flexes and goods outside shops from Salimpura to Quaid-e-Azam Interchange. During this time, three shops were sealed and a truck of goods was confiscated. She also warned of strict action on repeated complaints of encroachments.

Anti-encroachment operations are also being conducted by Assistant Commissioner Nishtar Muhammad Saleem Aasi and operations are being conducted in various areas.

Assistant Commissioner Ravi Tariq Shabbir visited GT Road in Shahdara and confiscated three carts, sealed a shop and announced to continue further steps to end encroachments. Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Zainab Tahir conducted an operation in Markaz Bazar and confiscated 22 items and expressed determination to further accelerate the operations against encroachments. Assistant Commissioner City Babar Ali Rai continued to take steps to make the city beautiful by taking action against banners and encroachments. DC Lahore Syed Musa Raza has emphasized on ending the occupation of public and state land and has made it clear that operations against encroachments will continue unabated.

