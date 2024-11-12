Open Menu

Lahore Again Becomes World's Most Polluted City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 12, 2024 | 09:37 PM

Lahore again becomes world's most polluted city

Lahore ranked first among the world’s top ten most polluted cities in the world on Tuesday while the overall AQI in the city has reached 910

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) Lahore ranked first among the world’s top ten most polluted cities in the world on Tuesday while the overall AQI in the city has reached 910.

Air quality index of DHA area of provincial capital was 1236, Johar Town 991, Syed Maratab Ali Road area 1256, Ghazi Road Interchange AQI was 904. Apart from this, Multan's AQI has reached 800, while Peshawar has recorded 258, Faisalabad 252 and Islamabad 253.

The intensity of the smog in Punjab was also reported by the American media, which said that the intensity of smog has become so high in Pakistan that it has started to be seen even from space.

Satellite images from the US space agency NASA showed thick layer of smog over Lahore and Multan that roads and buildings were engulfed in it.

In view of increasing air pollution, schools were closed in DG Khan, Sahiwal, Sargodha, Bahawalpur and Rawalpindi divisions while Punjab government has ordered to shift 50% of the staff online.

